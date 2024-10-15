You have to check out this haunted car wash in Rockaway, NJ
I can’t be the only one who still feels childlike wonder when going through a car wash, right? There’s something undeniably fun, even though we know we’re there for practical reasons.
I’m also a sucker for horror movies. I never thought the two would be combined, but here we are!
There’s a car wash in Rockaway, NJ that turns the fun up to 11 for the spooky season, and I’m obsessed.
Streamline Car Wash first tried out the Haunted Car Wash four years ago on Friday and Saturday nights in October — it was so popular that they kept it going.
I first read about Streamline Car Wash last year, and I was thrilled to see that they brought back their haunted car wash again for 2024.
What is Streamline’s Haunted Car Wash?
Streamline Haunted Car Wash is a one-of-a-kind haunted experience where you stay in your car while going through our haunted tunnel. Imagine being stuck in your car with family and friends all while real-life zombies and clowns try to get in.
Your senses will not only heightened by our live actors but by our intense light show in the tunnel, smoke machines, and mic 'd-up animatronics, all while your car gets washed! Come experience our haunted car wash if you dare!!
The owners, Adam and Jeb, are rightfully proud of their work. Combining their experience in the tech industry and music industry, they know how to put on a show.
The turnout and feedback for ‘Screamline’ went beyond our expectations, so we’ve enhanced it every year with more scarers, lights, fog animatronics, and surprises. It’s quite an undertaking to be open for 10 hours a day and then have an hour to turn the business into a haunted car wash.
According to Adam in a statement to NJ101.5,
Whatever we do, we like to do 110% there’s no halfway for us. Plus, it’s a lot of fun!
You can experience the spooktacular car wash at 376 Route 46 in Rockaway, NJ, on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Since this year has been so overwhelmingly popular, they are thinking about adding two more days on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2.
So be sure to stay tuned to their Facebook page for the latest information.
