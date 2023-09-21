There’s a haunted car wash in New Jersey

😱 Just in time for Halloween, a New Jersey haunted car wash returns

😱 Stay in your car, get spooked, and your car washed at the same time

😱 Tickets are only sold on-site

ROCKAWAY — You’ve heard of haunted hay rides, haunted houses, and haunted trails.

But how about a haunted car wash?

Yes, there is one that exists in New Jersey, and it's back again for the Halloween season.

The “Screamline Haunted Car Wash” located at 376 Route 46 in Rockaway is a one-of-a-kind haunted experience.

Screamline Haunted Car Wash, Rockaway, NJ (YouTube) Screamline Haunted Car Wash, Rockaway, NJ (YouTube) loading...

The cool part is you stay in your car while going through the haunted tunnel, and get your car washed at the same time.

Join the Screamline Haunted Car Wash if you dare, every Friday and Saturday night in October, starting Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., rain or shine.

Screamline Haunted Car Wash, Rockaway, NJ (YouTube) Screamline Haunted Car Wash, Rockaway, NJ (YouTube) loading...

What can you expect?

Before entering the haunted tunnel, you’ll be greeted by walking dead zombies, live monsters, and other underworld creatures.

Once inside the tunnel, you’ll find yourself trapped at the mercy of the car wash. Imagine real-life clowns and zombies trying to claw their way into your vehicle while you and your family and friends sit inside. Keep one eye open and look over your shoulder, as other surprises await as your car is being washed.

Screamline Haunted Car Wash, Rockaway, NJ (YouTube) Screamline Haunted Car Wash, Rockaway, NJ (YouTube) loading...

The experience, featuring an intense light show in the tunnel, as well as smoke machines, and mic’d up animatronics, is said to be moderately scary, so it’s recommended for those ages five and older.

Check out the video of the Screamline Haunted Car Wash

Tickets are not pre-sold. Cash or credit cards will be accepted on-site. The cost is $15 per car for members and $25 for non-members.

The wait time can be anywhere from 5 to 25 minutes.

Screamline Haunted Car Wash, Rockaway, NJ (YouTube) Screamline Haunted Car Wash, Rockaway, NJ (YouTube) loading...

Past victims, ahem, customers seemed to enjoy it.

A couple of positive reviews on the New Jersey Haunted Houses website read:

“Better than expected. We went only knowing it was technically “haunted” and that the car would actually get washed. Experience was incredible.”

“So glad that you’re taking the time to allow others to enjoy the Halloween experience. Goes to show how much fun can be packed into a simple car wash. Was fantastic.”

FYI: When it's not haunted, it's actually called The Streamline Car Wash, offering unlimited car washes starting at $19.99 per month, and free vacuums.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom