You decide! Vote for the cutest pet in NJ in 2021

We asked for your cutest pets — and, boy, did we get 'em!

Nearly a thousand submissions were entered in the past two weeks for our Cutest Pet Contest sponsored by PetCenter of Old Bridge.

We were required to narrow the entrants down to 10 finalists, an unenviable task considering there were so many cute kitties, pooches, bunnies and even reptiles and feathered friends. But 10 there must be, so here are the finalists of 2021.

Now it's up to you to decide.

Take a look at the Top 10 below. Vote for your favorite in the poll beneath the photos. And share with your friends.

The lucky pet parent will get a $500 gift card to the PetCenter at the Shoppes at Old Bridge.

Voting is open until Nov. 7.

May the cutest pet win!

Click here for the official rules.

user submitted

Ozzy — submitted by Lisa Ventricelli

User submitted

Mallory — submitted by Nicole Bishop

User submitted

Kiko — submitted by Tina Gallagher

User submitted

Ferrari submitted by Carolyn Craig Melcher

User submitted

Chuck — submitted by Julie Davis

User submitted

Brooklyn — submitted by Jessica Tornabene

User submitted

Pork Chop — submitted by Allison Carhart

User submitted

Wolfie — submitted by Laura Loukides

User submitted

Milo — submitted by Rose McGinnis

user submitted

Blueberry Muffin — submitted by Nathan Linowitz

Vote here!

More cutest pets in NJ of 2021: Honorable mentions