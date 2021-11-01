You decide! Vote for the cutest pet in NJ in 2021

We asked for your cutest pets — and, boy, did we get 'em!
Nearly a thousand submissions were entered in the past two weeks for our Cutest Pet Contest sponsored by PetCenter of Old Bridge.
We were required to narrow the entrants down to 10 finalists, an unenviable task considering there were so many cute kitties, pooches, bunnies and even reptiles and feathered friends. But 10 there must be, so here are the finalists of 2021.
Now it's up to you to decide.
Take a look at the Top 10 below. Vote for your favorite in the poll beneath the photos. And share with your friends.
The lucky pet parent will get a $500 gift card to the PetCenter at the Shoppes at Old Bridge.
Voting is open until Nov. 7.
May the cutest pet win!
Click here for the official rules.