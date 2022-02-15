We’re used to hearing bad news in NJ. It’s not often we have something to celebrate. It’s been a while since we New Jerseyans have been presented with exciting and celebratory news.

Names of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees have just been released, however, and one of Jersey’s most legendary artists has been nominated.

Dionne Warwick, singer of “I Say a Little Prayer", “Don’t Make Me Over,” and many other classics, is up for the Rock & Roll hall of fame for the second time, making fans hopeful for her induction. If you’ve never heard Dionne Warwick, you owe it to yourself to give her a listen.

The 81-year-old artist, who happens to be a cousin of the late Whitney Houston, has spent her most recent years running her Twitter account, where she brings the same amount of personality she did in her songs to her large group of followers. After not being inducted last year into the hall of fame she tweeted:

How has she been neglected for so long? Her supportive and bright energy is something New Jersey has always admired, as she is already part of the NJ Hall of Fame.

Dionne is unbelievably proud of her New Jersey upbringing and continuously reflects on her childhood here. If not for her minister, who discovered her talent at the young age of 6, her career may have never become what it is today.

France Cannes Dionne Warwick Biopic ap loading...

While everyone in New Jersey continues to celebrate Diane Warwick, she deserves praise from the rest of the world. It’s absolutely time for Dionne Warwick.

As of now, she has over 6,000 votes towards her induction, but there is almost a month left of voting. To support a fellow New Jerseyans who also happens to be a superstar you can vote HERE.

