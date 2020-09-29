You can visit this NJ house made of hundreds of pumpkins

A little cramped. And probably drafty. Property taxes may be reasonable. But you won’t find this house on Zillow anytime soon.

Just in time for the fall season Happy Day Farm in Manalapan has something unique. They’ve created Pumpkinville. A house made of 400 pumpkins.

I won’t say made entirely of pumpkins because as you’ll see in this video from NJ.com there’s a framework in there and the pumpkins take up residence along shelving to form outer walls and a roof.

Yes you can walk right inside, pose for fun family photos (you know you want to), and be a kid at heart. The white pumpkins forming a chimney is a sweet touch.

The antique car you see in the video is parked inside a separate pumpkin structure that forms a garage for the Happy Day Farm Cab Company.

There hasn’t been a fall season where I didn’t take my kids to some sort of fall farm attraction like corn mazes and hayrides, but usually in Somerset and Hunterdon counties. I have never been to this place in Manalapan but it might be worth the trip.

Looks like they have good food, slides and bounce stuff for kids, a corn maze, etc. Oh! And here’s a nice touch in their corn maze. If you get hopelessly lost there’s no need to worry; along the way there are spots you can scan on your phone that with GPS will show you an aerial view of precisely where you are. Nice!

