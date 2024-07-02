You can now stay at the famous “Jersey Shore” House

Years have gone by since the final episode from the original run of MTV's "Jersey Shore." Although some were offended by how the show represented The Garden State, the show nevertheless became a runaway success.

Yes, the "Jersey Shore" franchise continues to live on, but nothing will ever be like the original. Speaking of original, did you know you can now rent the famous house in Seaside Heights, NJ, that started it all?

It is arguably one of the most famous and iconic homes situated along the Jersey coastline. As of July 2024, you can now stay at the very place where Vinny, Sammie, Snookie, The Situation, and the rest of the cast filmed what has become one of the most popular shows featuring The Jersey Shore.

But aside from all its fame, the house itself actually offers quite the space. It's a six-bedroom, three-bathroom place, making it perfect for large gatherings. And let's not forget that it's right along the boardwalk.

"Jersey Shore" House in Seaside Heights for rent

Again, despite how some locals hated how the show represented the Shore and Seaside Heights, there's no doubt that it was a positive for the region in the long run. And the continued interest involving the house is proof of that.

If you're looking to head on down the Shore and would like to stay here, you now have your chance. According to nj.com, renting "will cost you $3,500 per night." But if you honestly think about it, that's not too bad when split among a large party.

More info about the "Jersey Shore" summer rentals, including how you can book your stay is available now via Seaside Realty NJ. Keep in mind your opportunity to rent is limited.

