You can help name the new zebra born at the Cape May Zoo

There’s no shortage of great family activities in New Jersey. With all of the beaches, boardwalks, rides, and games we have to offer, you could keep the young ones busy every single day of the week. But how about something different? Something educational that will teach them the wonders of animals and foster a love for the animal kingdom?

One of the hidden gems of New Jersey, there’s a great family destination right here in our great state that a lot of people are not aware of. Animal lovers will delight in what the Cape May Zoo has in store for them. It’s one of the greatest family day trips in New Jersey. According to onlyinyourstate.com, the zoo has over 500 animals and 250 species that you and your kids can see and learn about. And the best part about this amazing NJ attraction? It’s free! (Donations are encouraged.)

The article explains that Grant's zebras are the smallest of the seven subspecies of plains zebra. Recently, a baby Grant’s zebra was born at the zoo to zebra parents Gretta and Ziggy. And to engage kids in the wonderful world of animals, as well as to raise money for the zoo, the people at the Cape May Zoo have come up with a great promotion. For a dollar a vote, you can have a say in what the baby girl is named.

They’ve made it easy by narrowing the choices down to these three:

Zuri ("Beautiful" in Swahili)

Glory

Gwen

The name that receives the most donations, wins! It’s that simple! You can vote at the link here —help support a real treasure in the Garden State!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

