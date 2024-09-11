Yet another reason NJ police officers don’t get paid enough

This was one of the more dangerous calls to which a police officer responded. A domestic violence call.

It happened this past weekend in Haddonfield, New Jersey. Now it was bad enough that the incident at a home on Jefferson Avenue involved a suspect who became combative.

Officers made the arrest but only after a physical fight that left one officer with unspecified injuries and the other with a broken ankle.

The worst part? The part that can leave you feeling angry and degraded?

Authorities say the suspect at some point flung bodily fluids at the cops. It’s not known what bodily fluids were involved.

Does it even matter? It would leave you worried for months. Possibly force you to take multiple blood tests to be sure you contracted no disease. Worry about passing something on to your family.

Just another reason we don’t pay law enforcement enough in New Jersey.

Did you know the average salary for a police officer in the Garden State as of September 2024 is only $61,751 annually? That works out to $29.69 per hour.

It’s disgraceful considering this thin blue line allows society to function. Men and women who risk their very lives for the public deserve more.

Not to mention the intense scrutiny cops are now under. One mistake and they could end up imprisoned themselves.

Factor in the mental pressure of people lying to you all day, every day. Now finally think about the bodily fluids.

$29.69 an hour? Are you kidding me?

I understand police officers are paid through taxes and so they’ll never make what they truly deserve. Honestly though, it should be double.

