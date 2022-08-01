NEW BRUNSWICK — City and Rutgers University police are asking the public to be vigilant and provide more information if they can, following at least the sixth reported discharge of a pellet gun on the street since mid-March.

The Rutgers University Police Department said in a Facebook post that one male individual from within a group of three was observed possessing and using the gel pellet gun around 1 a.m. Saturday near Mine Street and Easton Avenue in New Brunswick.

A victim walking on the sidewalk reported that he was struck by a gel projectile, after which the group of three fled, according to police.

Descriptions of the perpetrators were limited as of Saturday, Rutgers police said.

The victim, who police said was "affiliated with Rutgers University," refused medical attention.

This incident appears to have differed from five or more others in New Brunswick beginning on March 15 because it was not a drive-by shooting, as described by authorities.

The previous encounters have been linked to, though not confirmed to have been associated with, a TikTok video called the "Orbeez Challenge."

Anyone with information in this latest case is being asked to contact the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200.

Rutgers police said those concerned for their safety in the area of the New Brunswick campus may request a security escort by calling 732-932-7211.

