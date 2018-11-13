Yes, that was an escaped elephant heading toward NJ

WESTTOWN, New York — A wayward elephant escaped from an animal sanctuary and made its way toward New Jersey.

New York State Police said they found the elephant, named Fritha, walking along William Lain Road in Westtown, New York after the family that owns the Sanctuary for Animals in Westtown reported her missing, according to the Times-Record Herald .

Amanda Brook, whose family owns the sanctuary, told the newspaper an employee forgot to turn Fritha's electric fence on for the night.

Officers and sanctuary workers were able to guide Fritha home. The 44-year-old elephant was burned by napalm in Vietnam and has lived at the sanctuary most of her life.

The sanctuary is about 5 miles from the New Jersey border.

