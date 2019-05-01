Yes, Jay Black is still alive – #SpeakingPodcast

It was touch and go, we weren't about who was showing up to our last comedy event and whether it was all about Jay, but we got through the show and Jay lived to perform another day.

Don't miss the great back room conversation with me and Jay before and after our performances at Catch A Rising Star in Princeton a couple weeks ago. Jay is as funny off stage as he is in front of sell out crowds and yes, he's still very much alive.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.

Filed Under: Newsletter, Speaking Podcast
Categories: Bill Spadea, Speaking Podcast, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top