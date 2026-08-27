The same thing happened this time last year, and we had to bring in the experts to remove the yellow jackets that had appeared throughout our yard.

Now, here we go again. One year later, I recenlty noticed the same thing, and even got stung sitting out front on my porch the other night. And it was quite painful! It burned, turned red, and was pretty swollen.

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What is going on? Why does this keep happening?

Why Are Yellow Jackets So Incredibly Aggressive In Late Summer?

From now through October, yellow jackets become more active in New Jersey.

Experts say their colonies have been building all summer, with the population growing as new ones emerge. As cooler weather approaches, they're on a mission to find as much food as possible to sustain the colony.

Late Summer Brings Angry Swarms

So when you see yellow jackets constantly flying in and out of a one- or two-inch-wide hole, there's most likely a nest nearby. And they can become extremely aggressive, especially if they feel their nest is being threatened.

Read More: New Jersey residents reveal the signs that summer is coming to an end

Unlike honeybees, yellow jackets can sting repeatedly, making an encounter with an aggressive colony especially dangerous.

This is really concerning for anyone who is allergic. Thankfully, I'm not and only got stung once, but last year I got stung multiple times.

Looks like I'll be calling the same company that came out last year to take care of these yellow jackets, because they are nasty! Especially after seeing how many are flying around, and knowing there's a nest nearby.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins As the calendar turns to September, even more New Jersey spots are starting their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt