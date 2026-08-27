Why are more and more yellow jackets appearing in yards throughout New Jersey?
The same thing happened this time last year, and we had to bring in the experts to remove the yellow jackets that had appeared throughout our yard.
Now, here we go again. One year later, I recenlty noticed the same thing, and even got stung sitting out front on my porch the other night. And it was quite painful! It burned, turned red, and was pretty swollen.
What is going on? Why does this keep happening?
Why Are Yellow Jackets So Incredibly Aggressive In Late Summer?
From now through October, yellow jackets become more active in New Jersey.
Experts say their colonies have been building all summer, with the population growing as new ones emerge. As cooler weather approaches, they're on a mission to find as much food as possible to sustain the colony.
Late Summer Brings Angry Swarms
So when you see yellow jackets constantly flying in and out of a one- or two-inch-wide hole, there's most likely a nest nearby. And they can become extremely aggressive, especially if they feel their nest is being threatened.
Read More: New Jersey residents reveal the signs that summer is coming to an end
Unlike honeybees, yellow jackets can sting repeatedly, making an encounter with an aggressive colony especially dangerous.
This is really concerning for anyone who is allergic. Thankfully, I'm not and only got stung once, but last year I got stung multiple times.
Looks like I'll be calling the same company that came out last year to take care of these yellow jackets, because they are nasty! Especially after seeing how many are flying around, and knowing there's a nest nearby.
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