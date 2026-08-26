New Jersey residents reveal the signs that summer is coming to an end
You know summer in New Jersey is coming to an end when...
We asked listeners to fill in the blank: How can you tell summer is starting to wind down here in the Garden State? For me, I noticed the other night when I went for a walk, I actually needed a long-sleeve shirt. That little chill in the air made me realize that summer is slowly slipping away.
And I have to admit, I'm a summer girl. I love everything about summer in New Jersey. Warm sunny days, beach days that last all afternoon, swimming in the ocean, walking along the boardwalk, dining outside at restaurants, backyard barbecues, and so much more. So the thought of summer coming to an end is a little depressing for me.
What Tells You Summer's Almost Over In New Jersey
But there are definitely some telltale signs that summer is winding down. One of the big ones is needing a hoodie when the sun goes down.
One caller said she knows summer is ending when she starts smelling fire pits while walking around the neighborhood. Someone else said, more parking at the Jersey Shore. Now, that's a HUGE sign.
When your tomato plant stops producing new fruit, while another caller said, "My birthday is September 1st, which always meant summer is over, and school is a week away. Talk about loving and hating your birthday as a kid!"
Someone else said summer is coming to an end when they start hearing cicadas or when stores start putting out Halloween decorations, and Christmas stuff isn't too far behind.
And here's one a lot of people can relate to: You run out for a quick gallon of milk, and suddenly you're stuck behind a school bus.
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Everyone agreed that two of the biggest signs of all are the sun setting earlier and earlier and the leaves beginning to change color.
We're not totally there yet. We still have a few more weeks of summer to enjoy, so I'm going to soak up every bit of it while I can.
But eventually, it'll be time to welcome in the fall season, and as much as I hate to say goodbye to summer, there's a lot to look forward to in New Jersey this time of year.
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