You know summer in New Jersey is coming to an end when...

We asked listeners to fill in the blank: How can you tell summer is starting to wind down here in the Garden State? For me, I noticed the other night when I went for a walk, I actually needed a long-sleeve shirt. That little chill in the air made me realize that summer is slowly slipping away.

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And I have to admit, I'm a summer girl. I love everything about summer in New Jersey. Warm sunny days, beach days that last all afternoon, swimming in the ocean, walking along the boardwalk, dining outside at restaurants, backyard barbecues, and so much more. So the thought of summer coming to an end is a little depressing for me.

What Tells You Summer's Almost Over In New Jersey

Photo by zero take on Unsplash Photo by zero take on Unsplash

But there are definitely some telltale signs that summer is winding down. One of the big ones is needing a hoodie when the sun goes down.

One caller said she knows summer is ending when she starts smelling fire pits while walking around the neighborhood. Someone else said, more parking at the Jersey Shore. Now, that's a HUGE sign.

When your tomato plant stops producing new fruit, while another caller said, "My birthday is September 1st, which always meant summer is over, and school is a week away. Talk about loving and hating your birthday as a kid!"

Someone else said summer is coming to an end when they start hearing cicadas or when stores start putting out Halloween decorations, and Christmas stuff isn't too far behind.

And here's one a lot of people can relate to: You run out for a quick gallon of milk, and suddenly you're stuck behind a school bus.

Read More: One of New Jersey’s biggest coffee celebrations is returning to Freehold this fall

Summer's Last Days In New Jersey, What Really Gives It Away

Everyone agreed that two of the biggest signs of all are the sun setting earlier and earlier and the leaves beginning to change color.

Photo by Georg Pflueger on Unsplash Photo by Georg Pflueger on Unsplash

We're not totally there yet. We still have a few more weeks of summer to enjoy, so I'm going to soak up every bit of it while I can.

But eventually, it'll be time to welcome in the fall season, and as much as I hate to say goodbye to summer, there's a lot to look forward to in New Jersey this time of year.

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins As the calendar turns to September, even more New Jersey spots are starting their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Where to see the great fall colors in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy