YAS! Tina Fey & Amy Poehler will perform their comedy tour in NJ

Comedy nerds, unite!

Two of (in my opinion) the greatest comedians of our time are going back on tour and they are making several stops in New Jersey.

Known for their hilarious work on Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Mean Girls and so much more, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are reuniting for their “Restless Leg Tour.”

Fans will see the duo celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment.

Having seen the first round of this tour in 2023, I can tell you: it’s a very fun time. The two longtime friends do different styles of comedy and occasionally have special guests, so there’s something for everyone.

(When I saw them the guest was Rachel Dratch as her Debbie Downer character from Saturday Night Live and it was amazing. Did I well up with happiness? Who’s to say?)

The duo will perform two shows (a matinee and an evening show) in the Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on June 21.

The next night, on June 22, they will be at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Fey and Poehler’s previous collaborations include being co-anchors at the Weekend Update desk on Saturday Night Live, cohosting the Golden Globes, and movies such as Mean Girls, Baby Mama, Sisters, and Wine Country.

They first started working together in the ‘90s performing improv comedy in Chicago.

With all the history between the two of them, the comedy show is sure to be “grool.”

