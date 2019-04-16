Yankees vs. Red Sox — It’s a morning show bet!

So I'm back to betting on baseball. This time News Producer Patrick Lavery got a little creative with the bet.

Based on the average Major League team scoring just over 4.5 runs per game, he suggested an over/under (runs on average per game means 18 runs over the two game set.)

I bet the under thinking that Red Sox pitching will wake up and hold the Yankees to limited runs. Patrick bet the over hoping for a slug fest to send the "invading" Red Sox back to Boston.

So here's the question for you: what should the loser of the bet have to cook for the morning crew? It's got to be in a crock pot so we can bring it in and reheat easily. We need your ideas.

Please submit your suggestion on our Facebook page. Bob Williams (New Jersey Traffic North) thinks chili is the right idea. I'm not convinced. We're gonna let you decide.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: