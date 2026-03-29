It was a mixed bag for NJ fans during baseballs opening weekend

The official start of the MLB season was this past Wednesday when the Yankees played the Giants in San Francisco.

The Phillies and Mets opened up on Thursday.

And while the baseball season is FAR too long to overreact over the first three games, there is definitely a mixed bag of emotions depending on who you're a fan of.

SEE MORE: The first sign that spring is back in New Jersey

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

The Yankees swept the Giants to open their season. Pitching was what dominated; they only allowed one run over the entire series. Aaron Judge homered twice, and their offense was able to do enough to breeze past the Giants. They're 3-0 to begin the 2026 season.

The Mets had a wildly entertaining series against the Pirates in Queens. They won convincingly on Opening Day, scoring five runs off last year's Cy Young Award Winner Paul Skenes in the first inning. Then in game two, new addition Luis Robert Jr hit a walk-off homerun in extra innings. They lost game three in extra innings, but the promise of a new season looked convincing for the Mets to start the year. They're 2-1 to begin the 2026 season.

The Phillies started off hot, winning 5-3 over the Rangers on Opening Day. But that was the only good for them this weekend. They lost 5-4 on Saturday and 8-3 on Sunday. The offense was lackluster; they didn't record a hit until the fifth inning on both Saturday and Sunday. They're 1-2 to start the season.

Now again, it's far too early to make any kind of predictions about any of these teams. Baseball is the true marathon season. But at least for now, Yankee and Met fans are feeling good, while Phillie fans are disappointed.

Play ball NJ: New Jersey baseball pros to watch in the MLB A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. Heading into 2025, these MLB pros all have NJ roots. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NFL pros from New Jersey 2023 There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots, including four NFL quarterbacks born in the Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.