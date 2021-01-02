Wrong-way driver causes double-fatal crash on Parkway, cops say

BARNEGAT — A woman driving the wrong way on the Garden State Parkway on the morning of New Year's Day caused a crash the killed her and another driver, State Police said.

Police say 25-year-old Ewing resident Emily Soc was driving a Toyota south on the northbound lanes of the highway until she crashed head-on with a Honda CRV driven by Colleen Roche, 61, of Barnegat.

Both drivers died; neither car had passengers.

The crash was reported at 7:45 a.m. at mile post 68.1 in Barnegat. The aftermath of the crash closed the entire northbound stretch of the Parkway for several hours on Friday.

State Police continue to investigate the crash, including why Soc was on the wrong side. For almost the entire stretch through and leading into Barnegat, the spurs of the Parkway are separated by dense woods until the sections meet at the Barnegat Toll Plaza.

