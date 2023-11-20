Worst state for potholes — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

So far this year, about 120,000 potholes have been filled on state roads and interstate highways in New Jersey.

Garden State drivers should actually be happy with that number. By mid-November of last year, the repair count for 2022 was higher than 285,000.

"Last winter, we had one of the mildest winters on record, and we saw that in the condition of our roads," said Steve Schapiro, press manager for the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Grenade found near Lakewood synagogue 11/19/23 (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop)

LAKEWOOD — Authorities are investigating who strapped a grenade to a utility pole across the street from a synagogue in Ocean County.

The grenade was found on a pole at the corner of 4th Ave and Forest Ave around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Lakewood police officers first responded to the area, which is located just across the street from the Satmar Shul synagogue, for a report of a suspicious device.

Crash on Route 38 in Cherry Hill 11/18/23 (Cherry Hill Fire Department via Facebook)

CHERRY HILL — The driver of a car involved in a wreck on Route 38 managed to get out of the mangled vehicle on their own after it flipped early Saturday morning.

Cherry Hill fire companies responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 38 westbound just in front of fire station #5 around 12:42 a.m. Saturday morning, Chief Fire Marshal Joseph Cornforth said.

A car had hit a "fixed object" and rolled over, Conforth said. The vehicle landed on its roof.

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional High School, Lydia Pinto

RARITAN BOROUGH – A former high school teacher was charged with having sexual relations with a student after an email was sent anonymously to law enforcement about the relationship.'

Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said his office's Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit received an email in October about an inappropriate relationship between a student and Lydia Pinto, 38, of Newton, Pennsylvania. The email claimed their relationship had turned sexual when the teen was between the ages of 14 to 15 and continued until the victim’s senior year of high school.

Here's how NJ prices have changed (Canva, Townsquare Media)

Inflation has been top of mind for the past few years, particularly since the height of the COVID pandemic.

How much have certain items really gone up over the past decade, or two, in New Jersey?

New Jersey 101.5 researched a dozen goods — from fast food, to gasoline, to movie tickets, haircuts and Air Jordan sneakers — to put together a list.

National Murrow Award Winner

