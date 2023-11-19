🔴 A car was involved in a single-vehicle wreck early Saturday

CHERRY HILL — The driver of a car involved in a wreck on Route 38 managed to get out of the mangled vehicle on their own after it flipped early Saturday morning.

Cherry Hill fire companies responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 38 westbound just in front of fire station #5 around 12:42 a.m. Saturday morning, Chief Fire Marshal Joseph Cornforth said.

A car had hit a "fixed object" and rolled over, Conforth said. The vehicle landed on its roof.

Photos of the car showed significant damage to its front end, the front windshield, and the top of the cabin. It appeared part of the roof had been caved in.

Crash on Route 38 in Cherry Hill 11/18/23 (Cherry Hill Fire Department via Facebook)

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver standing next to the vehicle; they had climbed out on their own.

Despite the seriousness of the wreck, the driver was uninjured. There were no passengers in the car.

Police said on social media that Route 38 westbound was closed between Church Road and Woods Road as the scene was cleaned up. A tow company came, set the vehicle back on its wheels, and towed it away.

Crash on Route 38 in Cherry Hill 11/18/23 (Cherry Hill Fire Department via Facebook)

It's unclear what object the vehicle hit or how fast the vehicle was traveling at the time of the crash.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Cherry Hill police for more information.

