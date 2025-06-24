✈ Air travel can be stressful and unpleasant

In an age of heightened awareness around personal space and hygiene, airplane etiquette has somehow failed to catch up with the times. From the frequent flyer who thinks it’s OK to treat a public space like their personal living room, to the passenger who doesn’t seem to understand that certain activities are just better left for home, flights are becoming an increasingly uncomfortable experience.

Sandra and I recently had a wonderful Caribbean vacation. However, after nine days away, we were ready to come home.

Traveling can be exhausting. On our way home, I just wanted to relax, recline and sleep.

I no sooner had leaned back and closed my eyes when I heard it.

"Snip...snip...snip!"

It made my skin crawl and brought on a wave of nausea.

Someone was CLIPPING THEIR TOENAILS on the plane!

Clipping nails in public is universally considered one of the most unappealing behaviors in social spaces. However, on a plane, this act of personal grooming takes on a whole new level of “yikes.” The confined space and proximity to others make it particularly unsettling.

Passenger complaints about nail clippings mid-flight have been on the rise in recent years. One traveler from New York described her flight as “disastrous” when the person seated next to her decided to clip their nails during a long-haul flight from L.A. to Tokyo. “It’s not just the sound—it’s the fact that the nail clippings could go anywhere. They could hit me. I could accidentally step on one when I get up to go to the bathroom. It’s gross!”

Most of us can agree that trimming nails on an airplane is a violation of common decency. But is it really the worst behavior? While some might argue it’s one of the top contenders, others might say there are worse offenses.

NJ 101.5 listeners react

When I spoke to you about this vile behavior on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show, nearly everyone agreed this was disgusting behavior.

Some, like Mike from East Windsor, couldn't believe it. "Clipping nails? Are you serious? How disgusting!"

A lot of callers suggested I should have said something to the flight crew. I ultimately decided not to, because I didn't want to start an incident.

I caller who was a flight attendant said if it had happened on her flight, she would have called the passenger out.

"If you had notified me of this situation," she said, "I would have scolded that passenger in front of everyone and embarrassed him. Then I would have made him pick up his gross clippings."

This is apparently not just an issue on planes.

Sarah, from East Brunswick, said it was a regular part of her commute. "I commuted to the city for years on the bus and saw people clipping their fingernails all the time," she said, It was horrifying!! The sound is deafening and nauseating!"

Then there was the call from John in Raritan. He saw no problem with the snipping in public. "Train plane wherever - if they grow there - clip there!"

Other Disgusting Airplane Behaviors

While clipping nails may make you cringe, it is far from the only disturbing behavior seen in the air. Here are a few of the most common — and cringeworthy — airplane faux pas:

Bare Feet on Armrests or Seats

Perhaps one of the most egregious violations of personal space is when passengers decide to take off their shoes, prop their bare feet on the armrests, or even gasp the back of the seat in front of them. Nothing makes you question your life choices quite like realizing that the person next to you is getting cozy with their feet at eye level.

Eating Smelly Foods

No one wants to smell your tuna sandwich during the flight. It’s bad enough when passengers eat something with a potent scent during the brief moments when food is served, but some travelers take it a step further by bringing smelly leftovers on board. A sardine-stewed passenger in a confined space is enough to make anyone lose their appetite—and patience.

Unchecked Body Odor

Airplanes are small spaces, and even the most luxurious cabins have limitations when it comes to ventilation. It’s no surprise that when passengers are confined for hours, the stench of body odor can become a major issue. Whether it’s from someone who hasn’t showered in a few days or a poorly maintained seat, the smell can linger and overpower the environment.

Loud, Invasive Phone Conversations

Though not necessarily a “disgusting” behavior, loud phone calls in tight quarters are one of the most universally irritating things on an airplane. There’s something about hearing the phrase “I’m at the airport” at full volume for 15 minutes that makes everyone want to pull their hair out. If you can’t respect your fellow passengers’ privacy, at least show them the courtesy of not talking at top volume.

Ignoring Personal Hygiene

This one might be hard to believe, but many passengers have reported individuals brushing their teeth or flossing in their seat, often without any consideration for those around them. One traveler in San Francisco shared how a woman in the row next to her started using mouthwash and spitting it into a napkin in the middle of a flight. “I get it, we all want fresh breath. But you don’t need to turn the entire aisle into a dental clinic.”

The Verdict: Is Nail Clipping the Worst?

So, where does nail clipping rank on the scale of airplane offenses? While it’s undeniably unpleasant, it may not be the most egregious behavior when compared to the other offenses passengers regularly face. If forced to choose, many passengers might argue that unchecked body odor or loud phone calls are even worse. However, when it comes to purely “disgusting” factors, nail clippings are hard to beat for their combination of visual discomfort, hygiene concerns, and potential to spread germs.

Ultimately, the issue isn’t just the act itself; it’s the complete disregard for others’ comfort and hygiene. While airplane cabin space has grown more luxurious in recent decades, the concept of basic decency and respect for fellow travelers often gets lost in the chaos of boarding and in-flight.

As more airlines increase their focus on customer comfort, perhaps it’s time to remind passengers to pack common sense and good manners and leave the nail clipper at home.