Workers sickened at Burlington County, NJ communications center

WESTAMPTON — Ten workers at Burlington County's Central Communications became ill Thursday night but none were hospitalized.

Emergency communications operations were moved from the facility at the Burlington County Public Safety Center off Woodlane Avenue in Westampton to a secondary location in Mount Laurel around 8:30 p.m. as the Burlington County Health Department and Burlington County Fire Marshal conducted an investigation, according to a statement from the county.

The workers were taken to a hospital as a precaution but none were admitted.

The inspection found nothing hazardous or abnormal. Carbon monoxide and fire alarms were not activated when the workers became sick. A second inspection Friday morning also came up negative and workers returned to the facility.

There was no interruption to emergency communications as the Mount Laurel facility is a fully equipped facility. It is used for training and as an auxiliary dispatching location during major incidents.

