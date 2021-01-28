LINDEN — A construction worker died Thursday morning after his backhoe fell into the icy water of the Arthur Kill, according to OSHA.

Rescuers believed there was a chance to rescue the worker because he was in an air bubble for over an hour, fire Chief William Hasko told CBS New York.

The backhoe fell through the ground just after 8 a.m. and wound up on its side in 6 feet of 40 degree water off Trembley Point Road, OSHA spokeswoman Lenny Uddyback told New Jersey 101.5.

The unconscious man was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he died. The cause of the incident was under investigation by OSHA.

The operator of the backhoe was working for Simpson & Brown but he has not been publicly named as police inform his relatives.

Linden police spokesman Christopher Guenther said the rescue involved a large regional response including the U.S. Coast Guard, State Police Marine Unit, NYPD Air Search & Rescue Unit, members of the New Jersey Marine Task Force, rescuers from the Elizabeth, Rahway, Union, Cranford, and Perth Amboy fire departments and paramedics from RWJBH Rahway Hospital.

