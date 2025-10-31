If you've ever had a kid choking on something, it's a scary thing.

What do you do? Heimlich? Hit them on the back?

As a parent, trying to help your child in a desperate situation is something that you never forget. Over the summer, a young mom had this experience with her 19-month-old, who was choking on something that the baby may have decided looked like food.

In the moment of the highest stress, there was a police officer with situational awareness to save the day.

Woodbridge police officer spots mother in distress

Woodbridge Police Sgt. Carlos Villegas was on patrol on Aug. 25 when he saw a visibly upset woman holding a baby near her SUV parked on Woodbridge.

Villegas pulled over, and learned that the in-distress woman's 19-month-old girl was choking.

Villegas immediately radioed for help and, without hesitation, took the baby in his arms and carefully administered back blows to dislodge the obstruction.

Acting Fire Chief Robert Minkler Jr. was driving nearby when he heard the emergency radio call. Minkler got there within minutes and helped Sgt. Villegas to deliver back-blows

After many back blows, the baby eventually coughed up a small plastic hair clip she had swallowed.

The police department’s emergency medical service unit soon arrived, assessed the baby’s condition and rushed her a nearby hospital.

Thankfully, the baby was evaluated and soon released to her mother.

Woodbridge honors first responders as local heroes

Late last month, Villegas and Minkler Jr. were honored by Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac & Councilman Brian Small for their life-saving actions and received proclamations from the town.

In an Instagram post, Woodbridge Fire praised the two first responders:

"It is without doubt that the immediate and skilled actions taken by Deputy Chief Minkler and Sergeant Villegas played a critical role in preventing a tragic outcome and preserving the health and safety of a young member of our community."

Thank you to Police Sgt. Carlos Villegas and Acting Fire Chief Robert Minkler Jr. for saving a baby's life in a tense situation, they are our Blue Friday honorees for this week!

