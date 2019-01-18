Wood found in frozen chicken nuggets prompts recall

Perdue has recalled over 68,000 pounds of its chicken nugget products because they may have pieces of wood in them.

The recall came after the company received three complaints about wood being found in 22-oz. bags of frozen Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets Gluten Free, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The packages have a "best by" date of 10/25/19 and the UPC Bar Code 72745-80656.

The recall notice did not disclose the size of the pieces but said there had been "no adverse reactions" from eating the nuggets.

The product should be thrown away or returned to their place of purchase. The product was sold by retailers nationwide. The FSIS said that they could have been put away in freezers for future use.

Package of Simply Start chicken nuggets (USDA)

Questions about the recall can be directed to Perdue Consumer Care at 877-727-3447.

