Women Millennials more likely to negotiate pay than men, survey finds

Are you willing to negotiate your salary at work? A survey by staffing firm Robert Half finds 55 percent of workers said they have tried to negotiate for higher pay with their last job offer. That's a 16-point jump from last year.

Dora Onyschak, metro market manager for Robert Half in Central Jersey, said with unemployment rates at all time lows, workers know they have the upper hand. So companies need to come to the table prepared to offer a respectable salary that is competitive.

Onyscak said that 65 percent of younger professionals ages 18 to 34 are more likely to ask for higher compensation compared to those 35-54 (55 percent). Only 38 percent of workers ages 55 and older are willing to negotiate pay.

Onyschak said with Millennials, they have a lot of confidence because the market is so healthy and it's a candidate-driven market. They know they have options.

Older workers have different priorities than younger workers.

"Perhaps some of those in the older categories have more responsibilities so they are less likely to negotiate because they're concerned it could be perceived negatively on them. So it can affect some of their job prospects," she said.

While men overall are more likely to negotiate pay than women — 68 to 45 percent — women are the more assertive workers among Millennials, the survey finds.

Onyschak said if you're going to negotiate, you need to be prepared.

"You need to research salaries, you need to look at the company's perks and benefits because it's not always about the dollar necessarily," said Onyschak.

She also suggested working with a recruiter who can provide guidance and help negotiate on your behalf. You should also know your priorities and figure out what your "walk away point" will be, she said.

