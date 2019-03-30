ATLANTIC CITY — A fight broke out about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at McDonald's on South Arkansas Avenue, and it was caught on video.

Two women began to fight inside the McDonald's, which escalated quickly. In a video of the incident, customers were seen behind the counter throwing trays and bags at employees.

Video can be watched here. Warning: Contains profanity.

One of the two women involved in the fight hops onto the counter with a bottle of pepper spray as a security guard makes his way through the door to the restaurant. The woman is seen attempting to spray the guard and then spraying him again in the face, causing the guard to go back into the kitchen area.

The woman yells out profanity and falls off the counter.

Customers then begin throwing things through the door yelling at the employees.

A group of customers run out of the restaurant and the guard is seen walking around on his cellphone.

Cops arrived shortly after one of the two women involved in the original fight had left.