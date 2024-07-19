Weird NJ mystery as man throws dogs over the fence at a shelter

The 2024 remix of “Who Let The Dogs Out?” is going to be "Who Threw The Dogs In?”

First, full disclosure. I’ve shared this on-air and I’m admitting it here.

I’m not the biggest dog lover.

Small dogs I can handle for the most part. But I had a childhood scare involving a larger dog and I developed a bit of a fear. A dog that can take me in a fight? "Miss me with that," as the kids are saying.

That said, I would never be mean to a dog. And I certainly would never just abandon an innocent dog by throwing it over a fence.

That’s exactly what’s been happening in a strange Garden State mystery in Atlantic City.

For weeks now, someone has been throwing dogs over a fence onto the property of the Humane Society of Atlantic County on the White Horse Pike.

The first incident was April 8. Since then it’s happened three more times.

I'm so confused... is this a proper solution in someone’s mind?

The last time this happened it was captured on camera. The guy walks up to the tall perimeter fence after hours, raises up the dog and hurls it. The poor pup lands on its side and the mysterious man casually wanders off to a black sedan and leaves. This video was published on nj.com.

We could maybe understand being in a bind a finding yourself unable to care for an animal, but tossing it over a fence like this is something we can all agree is not the way to handle it.

Doing it over and over with multiple dogs? Then it becomes a bigger issue. Whoever this person is they need to stop. Police are looking for him. If you have any information on the situation the authorities want to hear from you at 609-347-5779.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

