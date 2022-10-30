Woman stabbed at Hillside, NJ liquor store by former friend, cops say

HILLSIDE — A woman is wanted by police after a stabbing at a liquor store in Union County on Friday evening.

Hillside police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman who has not been identified, went into Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street sometime before 9 p.m. but was followed inside by another person.

Daja Harris, 23, of Hillside, is accused of getting into a dispute with the victim and then stabbing her with a knife. The victim was stabbed in the chest and back, according to police.

During the stabbing, the victim managed to take away the knife. She suffered cuts to her hands fighting to get the weapon. Another person then drove her to Beth Israel Hospital. She is expected to survive.

Police say they received a call from the victim's father around 9 p.m. reporting the stabbing. Detectives secured the crime scene and recovered the knife.

The investigation found that Harris was a former friend of her target. Harris had also gone to the store with two men and two women, though they did not go in and are not charged with the attack.

Harris is charged with aggravated assault and two weapons offenses but she is not yet in police custody. Anyone who sees her is instructed not to approach her and instead call Hillside police at 973-926-5800.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

