PARSIPPANY — A college student from Queens has been identified as the person killed in a bus crash on Route 80 Thursday night.

State Police identified Brianna Herrera, 21, of Ozone Park, New York as the fatal victim of the crash, which took place in the in the eastbound express lanes of the highway. The crash involved three cars and left debris on both sides of the highway, creating multi-mile long delays.

At least 21 people were taken to area hospitals, according to State Police. A witness told NorthJersey.com that the bus hit the center median which sent into the air before landing upright.

Adirondack Trailways, the company name written on the outside off the bus, said it had no comment about the crash. The bus line runs buses between Syracuse and the Port Authority.

A letter was sent to the Syracuse community on Friday with news of Herrera's death by Dean of Students Rob Hradsky, according to the Syracuse student newspaper NewsHouse . It said she was a senior in the School of Information Studies.

Herrera sorority, Sigma Delta Tau, posted a picture on its Instagram account that said a vigil would be held at the campus' Hendricks Chapel on Friday night.

State Police said the crash remained under investigation and no charges have yet been filed.

Eighteen people who were taken to Morristown Medical Center were released by Friday morning, according to spokeswoman Elaine Andrecovich. Two people remained hospitalized in serious condition and one in critical condition on Friday.

