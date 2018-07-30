Woman hit by pick up in Seaside Heights, thrown 20 feet

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a serious crash on Sunday night that threw a woman nearly 20 feet — at least the second incident of the weekend involving a vehicle and a pedestrian or bicyclist.

Danielle Cangelosi, 25, of Kingston, New York was walking on Sheridan Avenue and struck by a black Dodge Ram as he turned off Central Avenue in Seaside Heights around 10:50 p.m, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Cangelosi was thrown 20 feet north onto Central Avenue, and the Dodge left the scene, the prosecutor's office said. She was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, according to the prosecutor's office.

The Dodge has a partial NJ license plate with the letters "TJ"

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Seaside Heights Police Department at 732-793-1800 or the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 Ext. 3257.

On Saturday morning, a 23-year-old woman named Shabnamkhon Usmanova was stuck by a 2006 Mazda 3 about 1 a.m. on Route 35 South and 1st Avenue, according to the prosecutor's pffice spokesman Al Della Fave. The sedan and the bicyclist were in the same lane of travel.

The driver of the car, Timothy Kellers, 33, of Seaside Park, stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.