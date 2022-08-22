FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint in front of her two children in a hotel room and then shooting her as she tried to escape, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced.

Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, is in custody pending a detention hearing.

Franklin Township police were called to a hotel on World's Fair Drive at approximately 1:25 a.m. on Sunday in response to a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers located a 37-year old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her hip and foot.

The victim told officers that Gelin, who is known to the victim, had shot her and was still on the scene. He was apprehended without incident.

According to an initial investigation, Gelin had been drinking alcohol earlier in the evening and became threatening towards the victim. Gelin then brandished a handgun and held the victim at gunpoint in the presence of her two children for over an hour, according to authorities.

According to the victim, she was able to escape from the defendant, who chased after her and shot at her, causing the wounds.

Authorities were able to locate a handgun at the scene. The victim is expected to survive her injuries.

Gelin has been charged with first-degree attempted murder; first-degree kidnapping; second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose; second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon; and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

