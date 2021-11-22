With Premier League race heating up, which of the big 3 teams will take title?

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Media.

After nearly a third of the season, it very much looks like a three-team race to the finish line in the Premier League.

Yes, West Ham United has 23 points after 12 game weeks, which has been very impressive. But the Hammers have no shot to win the title: trust me, I have watched a game or two over the years.

Same goes for Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United (unless the new manager comes in and is the best thing to happen to Manchester since the tram lines were extended all over the city), and any other team that is not currently in the top three

The only teams that have a chance are Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool. And I might even go further: I don’t think Liverpool has the depth to stay in this race over the full season.

I actually think the race is between the two teams that ended the season playing for the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final: Chelsea and Manchester City. The oddsmakers agree with my assessment as well: they have the defending champion Cityzens, who are second in the table right now with 26 points from 36 (eight wins, two draws, two losses).

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Leila Coker)

Here are the current odds and offers to win the 2021-22 Premier League title:

Manchester City -139

Chelsea +240

Liverpool +500

West Ham United +10000

Manchester United +10000

Arsenal +15000

Tottenham +20000

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

I don’t think I need to go on and list any more teams: in fact, I could have stopped after Liverpool as I said earlier. West Ham is just three points behind Manchester City, but according to the odds, it might as well be 60 points.

Chelsea actually leads the table (nine wins, two draws, one loss), but the Blues once again find themselves as underdogs to the Cityzens. That did not matter in the spring, with three 1-0 wins over Manchester City, including in the Champions League Final.

So which team would you back right now? Both teams are the deepest in the league, and because of that, have an advantage over Liverpool, especially in the upcoming festive fixture period. Chelsea has a tendency to spend money when it needs to strengthen, and could do so again when the window opens in January.

Right now, I would have to say take Chelsea at +240 to +300 (if you can get the Blues at that price). If Manchester City moves into plus money territory, I might say take a look at the Cityzens.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.