Police find AK-47 during a traffic stop in Winslow, NJ

WINSLOW— A driver and two others were arrested after an AK47-style firearm was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop in the Camden County township Thursday afternoon.

It was just after 1:30 p.m. on May 23 when a township police officer pulled over a car at the intersection of Summerbrooke Court and Sicklerville Road.

During the stop, an AK-47 was found. The driver, Anthony Mial, 23, of Gloucester Township, tried to run from the officer, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle, Zaria Giles, 23, of Claymont, Delaware, was also arrested, and a third person, Caleb Milton, 25, of Sicklerville, was arrested for obstruction after attempting to intervene during the traffic stop.

Two police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but it's not clear how.

Mial and Giles were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and possession of an extended magazine.

Mial was also charged with possession of a weapon by a certain person and resisting arrest.

Milton was charged with obstruction but he was processed and released. Mial and Giles remain in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

