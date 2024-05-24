Police find AK-47 during a traffic stop in Winslow, NJ

Police find AK-47 during a traffic stop in Winslow, NJ

Winslow Township Police (Facebook)

🚨 Winslow Township police found an AK-47 during a traffic stop

🚨 The driver tried to run from the cops

🚨Two other passengers were also arrested

WINSLOW— A driver and two others were arrested after an AK47-style firearm was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop in the Camden County township Thursday afternoon.

It was just after 1:30 p.m. on May 23 when a township police officer pulled over a car at the intersection of Summerbrooke Court and Sicklerville Road.

During the stop, an AK-47 was found. The driver, Anthony Mial, 23, of Gloucester Township, tried to run from the officer, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle, Zaria Giles, 23, of Claymont, Delaware, was also arrested, and a third person, Caleb Milton, 25, of Sicklerville, was arrested for obstruction after attempting to intervene during the traffic stop.

Two police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but it's not clear how.

Mial and Giles were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and possession of an extended magazine.

Mial was also charged with possession of a weapon by a certain person and resisting arrest.

Milton was charged with obstruction but he was processed and released. Mial and Giles remain in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police

These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM