Winning Powerball tickets sold in NJ — Top News for Thursday

⬛ One winning ticket — one billion dollars. Million dollar winners in NJ

Powerball card and next annuity jackpot amount

Lottery officials say one winning ticket was sold for last nights massive Powerball jackpot.

It was sold in California. The cash payout is for just over $551 million.

⬛ Beware these common lottery scams

Mega Millions Lottery/Townsquare Media illustration

With New Jersey and the rest of the country experiencing lottery fever, The New Jersey Lottery is reminding residents to beware of lottery scams.

The most common scam seen is people on social media claiming to be either lottery officials or past winners, saying they’re going to offer money, prizes, or other giveaways in exchange for money upfront, New Jersey Lottery Executive Director Jim Carey said.

⬛ 'Setback' in search for missing Pa. kids swept away by flood

Conrad Sheils (left) and Mattie Sheils (Upper Makefield police)

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — More heavy rains are creating a frustrating setback as rescue teams in Bucks County look to continue their search for two children lost in flash flooding caused by torrential downpours nearly four full days ago.

Nine-month-old Conrad Sheils and his two-year-old sister Mattie have been missing since the five-foot wall of water rushed from Houghs Creek to Washington Crossing Road as a result of up to seven inches of rain in less than an hour Saturday evening. The body of the children's mother Katie Seley was found on Sunday.

⬛ Contaminated NJ beaches closed to swimming — for how long?

Test result from Round Valley in Lebanon (NJ DEP)

Heavy thunderstorms of the past week are having another impact: closing beaches to swimming.

Three New Jersey lake beaches are closed because of algae blooms and swimming is banned at a Jersey Shore beach because of a high level of bacteria.

Beaches at Round Valley State Park in Lebanon, Cozy Lake in Jefferson and Greenwood Lake in West Milford all tested above an acceptable level.

Harmful algae blooms can discolor the water or produce floating mats or "scums" on surface, according to the DEP.

⬛ Top Point Pleasant, NJ detective pleads not guilty to shoplifting

Point Pleasant police (via Facebook)

BRICK — The head of the Point Pleasant police detective bureau maintains his innocence after being accused of shoplifting at Walmart last month.

Detective Sgt. Joshua Gunnell, 41, is suspended with pay, reported NJ.com. He is charged with shoplifting more than $200 in groceries from the Walmart in Brick between Route 70 and Route 88, the Asbury Park Press reported.

