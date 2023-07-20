Winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey

🔴 The Powerball jackpot swelled to over $1 billion dollars for Wednesday's drawing

🔴 One jackpot winning ticket was sold in California

🔴 Million dollar winning tickets were sold in New Jersey

Wednesday night's Powerball Lottery jackpot surged past $1 billion dollars as players rushed to buy into the dream of winning what wound up being the sixth largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

For players in New Jersey, and almost everywhere else, those hopes were dashed when it was announced one winning ticket was sold in California.

Unless you bought your ticket at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles, you didn't win the top prize.

However, you still want to check your tickets.

Don't throw out your tickets

There were winning tickets sold in New Jersey.

According to lottery officials, two tickets matched all five white balls, but not the red Powerball.

Those tickets are worth at least $1 million.

The numbers drawn were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Another BIG jackpot

If you are still dreaming of winning big, you have another chance.

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has grown to $720 million.

The next drawing is Friday night.

The cash payout on Mega Millions would be about $370 million.

After taxes, a single winner would keep just under $206 million.

Good Luck!

