Win hot air balloon ride tickets — CHAT us who’s full of hot air!

You're from Jersey. You know plenty of people full of hot air.

Tell us who's a Jersey blowhard by hitting "chat" in the New Jersey 101.5 app, and you'll be entered to win a FREE balloon ride at the 37th Annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, running July 26 through July 28 at Solberg Airport in Readington.

Download the New Jersey 101.5 app and use the chat button to tell us who in NJ is full of hot air. Maybe it's a politician who bugs you. A celebrity who's full of himself or herself. Your mother-in-law. Your father-in-law. Our own Bill Spadea. There's no wrong answer — but just by giving yours, you're entered.

Did we mention Bill Spadea?

But you have to be quick. This contest only goes until midnight, Monday night (6/24). After that, we're done giving away balloon tickets. So download the app NOW.

Find the chat function on the app here:

That's it! Just get the app and enter! See you at the festival.

The balloon ride is valid for Friday at 6:30 PM. Winners must check-in at the ride tent on the day of the ride by 5:15 PM. No refunds, exchanges, or resale. All balloon activity is wind and weather permitting. Admission does not guarantee an ascension. No cash value. Tickets will not be replaced due to cancellation.