After a century, the landmark Williams Nursery in NJ is closing for good

WESTFIELD — After more than a century, a landmark business in Union County has announced it is closing for good.

Williams Nursery will be shutting down, with a final day set for July 3.

“It's been a wonderful journey for our family for five generations, but unfortunately this chapter is going to close,” according to a heartfelt, lengthy post on the nursery Facebook page, signed by the Williams and Jackson families.

“The last several years in the business were the hardest, but also the most satisfying. In the beginning of COVID, we didn’t think we were even going to survive the season,” the nursery owners said.

After overhauling the computer system to deal with curbside pickup in spring 2020, the public health crisis led to a “new generation of houseplant enthusiasts and home gardeners," the same post said.

“Plants became a coping mechanism for easing through the pandemic.”

The owners also reminisced online about helping Union County plant over 2,000 trees over the span of two decades of Arbor Day celebrations and assisting “hundreds of eagle scouts with projects with our plants.”

Future housing site

The Williams Nursery site has been zoned for affordable housing since the 1990s, according to Westfield Mayor Shelley Brindle back in February on the site's land use.

“When I’m asked why it can’t be repurposed for another use, even for green space, the answer is straightforward: Any property previously zoned for affordable housing must either (1) maintain its current use, or (2) be developed into inclusionary multi-family housing once the owner chooses to sell. Those are the only options,” Brindle said.

Last year, the nursery owners had said they did not have plans to sell "soon," as previously reported by TapInto .

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

