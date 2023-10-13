Will Senate expel Menendez? NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:
⬛ Another missing New Jerseyan in Israel dies
While some New Jersey families continue to wait for word on their loved ones in Israel, others are finding out their sad fate.
The State Department Thursday raised the number of American deaths to 27 following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel Saturday.
Among them is Itay Glisko, 20, a Paramus native who was serving with the Israeli Defense Force. His family moved to Israel when he was 2 but he still has family in New Jersey.
⬛ NJ pro-Palestine group upset as local sympathies focus on Israel
An Islamic civil rights group in the state says New Jersey elected officials should not ignore the plight of Palestinians or the Palestinian Americans living in the Garden.
The group invited politicians to meet with legal and medical experts on "Israeli state oppression," showing frustration that local officials have been focusing their sympathies on the Israeli side but now acknowledging the political and humanitarian conditions of those living in the Palestinian territories.
⬛ More Menendez trouble: Charged with being foreign agent
NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors in New York City have rewritten their indictment against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife to charge them with conspiring to have him act as an agent of Egypt and Egyptian officials.
The superseding indictment, filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, accuses Menendez of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires people to register with the U.S. government if they are acting as “an agent of a foreign principal.”
⬛ Orsted bets $100M to build NJ's first offshore wind farm by 2025
OCEAN CITY — The Danish wind energy company Orsted has put up a $100 million guarantee that it will build New Jersey's first offshore wind farm.
But it will lose that money if the project is not operating by Dec. 2025 — a year after the deadline approved by state utility regulators.
New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities approved an agreement Wednesday with Orsted under which the company would forfeit the money if the project is not up and running within 12 months of a series of deadlines previously ordered by the board.
⬛ Poll: Now that it's legal, NJ residents often catch whiff of weed
Recreational marijuana is legal in New Jersey, but it'd be very hard to find a public place in the state where you can legally smoke it.
Still, most residents say they're getting a whiff occasionally or regularly — sometimes in their own home, according to poll results released on Wednesday by Stockton University.
