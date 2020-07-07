You want to know how I feel about wearing a mask in stores? I hate it. You want to know how I feel about jerks who are denying the science behind it and creating their own alternative facts? Read this piece from last week.

Once you’re caught up, consider that we just may be facing even more restrictions. More onerous mask rules may be announced by Gov. Murphy soon. For ten weeks all our hard work paid off in a transmission rate of less than 1.0. A 1.0 meant for every person who caught COVID-19 they would give it to one other person. We flattened the curve, eased the pain at our hospitals and the transition rate fell below 1.0. Suddenly, after ten weeks, it is now above 1.0 again.

In part Murphy says this is due to people from NJ traveling to the parts of the country where the virus is exploding then bringing it back here. Contact tracing is proving this. Experts tell us this is now far from over. And yes, we are all exhausted.

Taking Care of Business: Wednesday at 7 p.m., Eric Scott leads a discussion on how to support businesses — and how they can keep you safe as they reopen in the pandemic. Listen on New Jersey 101.5 FM, the NJ 101.5 app or NJ1015.com, and join the discussion in real time at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Yet due to this Murphy says nothing more is moving forward right now regarding reopening. Further, it could be announced Wednesday that face mask orders might be extended to wearing them outside, not just inside stores and other businesses.

You can bet there will be an outraged, apoplectic reaction from the snowflakes who believe wearing a face covering is only the government trying to take away our liberties. The whining will be that of the 17-year cicadas. You’ll hear it everywhere.

Considering these hotspots around the country are largely places that either didn’t go nearly far enough like we did in measures to combat the coronavirus spread is it any wonder this isn’t over? Florida, where they’ve had thousands of new cases daily, still has no statewide mandate about masks. The longer you deny the science and cling to the false belief that this is a political thing the longer you are going to have to deal with this. We need a national policy and true leadership in Washington, D.C. to get past this period in our country’s history.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.