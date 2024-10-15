Wigs And Wishes: Another huge event for kids, women battling cancer

In 2022, I was honored to take the stage with Paula Abdul and one of the sharpest dressed llamas in the region. Then we were back on-stage with the crew in 2023.

(Photo: Bill Spadea) (Photo: Bill Spadea) loading...

This year, although Paula was on tour and couldn't make the event, Lloyd the llama was back and the show did go on.

The venue moved from Philadelphia to Atlantic City and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

My friend Martino Cartier who started the organization to help women battling cancer and then expanded to help grant kids with severe and terminal illnesses wishes brought his A game and stole the show.

Martino is a caring, thoughtful, courageous man who leads the organization and continues to exceed expectations.

It was an honor to co-host this year and help bring so many smiles and tears of joy to the packed house and the families of the warriors battling cancer.

Wigs and Wishes Gala 2024 Recap of the annual event. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈