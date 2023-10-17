The question is whether the lama will make a return appearance.

I'm happy to announce that I'll be back with my friend Martino Cartier on Saturday at the Rivers Casino in Philadelphia.

His organization "Wigs and Wishes" helps women and kids battling cancer. Martino captures the mission best on the website:

Wigs & Wishes By Martino Cartier is a network of salon owners, stylists and beauty industry experts joined together with one mission: to provide courageous women battling cancer with a wig at no cost, as well as granting wishes to children battling childhood cancer. - Wigs & Wishes

We had a great event last year at the same location in Philly, and yes, I shared the stage with Paula Abdul and a sharply dressed lama.

We're back this year and the cause is critical.

"Wigs and Wishes" relies on the generosity of caring people to provide services to women battling cancer and to grant wishes to kids who may have been turned away from the more corporate organizations with higher overhead.

If you want to join me at this exciting and important event, please get your tickets HERE.

If you want to see where I'm going to be next check back on my constantly updated schedule HERE.

Listen to my conversation with Martino here:

