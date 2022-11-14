NJ 101.5&#8217;s Spadea on stage with Paula Abdul and a sharp-dressed llama

NJ 101.5’s Spadea on stage with Paula Abdul and a sharp-dressed llama

Bill Spadea on stage with Paula Abdul

Yup, that picture is of a llama in a tux.

I was honored to speak to the 900 people who attended the annual gala to raise critical funds for Wigs and Wishes.

This is a charity started by my friend Martino Cartier to provide professional wigs for women battling cancer and grant wishes to suffering kids.

We first brought you information on this charity during their Halloween event at the Cartier Ranch in New Jersey.

Last week, pop icon Paula Abdul, who serves as the organization's ambassador, joined me on air to discuss the event. You can hear that conversation here:

Check out my Instagram to see pics from the event and my podcast conversation with Paula.

Martino joined us to recap the event and let us know what's next this week. Listen here:

And check out the video from the awesome and wildly entertaining event here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

