Helping kids with cancer in New Jersey

On Sunday, Oct. 23, the Wigs and Wishes Zoo Hoo Petting Zoo in Sewell, NJ will open their doors to carloads of kids for a trick-or-treat event.

As the organization describes it, the "petting zoo is a private haven where children with cancer can come to have fun, feel free, and be loved!"

The zoo is funded through private parties, and events plus donations for the animals they rescue. This Sunday they are offering kids an opportunity to get treats and meet and interact with the animals. We were happy to give away some tickets on Friday's show.

The organization is a good one and I am honored to be invited to speak at their upcoming gala hosted by the organization's founders, Martino Cartier and Paula Abdul.

Martino joined me on the air Friday to talk about the organization and the kids and women they've helped.

Martino is a TV personality and a Salon owner and stylist who launched the organization in 2011 to create a network of salons to provide wigs to women who lost their hair during their battle with cancer.

A year later he met an 8-year-old New Jersey girl with terminal cancer whose wish was to meet Justin Beiber. Martino was able to make it happen. 8-year-old Kiki lost her battle with cancer a week after the concert.

Martino is one of the good guys and I'm looking forward to building a long-term relationship with this outstanding and unfortunately necessary organization.

Take the family for a great afternoon with the animals on Sunday and certainly consider joining me, Martino, and Paula Abdul on Saturday, November 12 for the annual Gala at The Rivers Casino in Philadelphia.

Wigs & Wishes By Martino Cartier is a network of salon owners, stylists and beauty industry experts joined together with one mission: to provide courageous women battling cancer with a wig at no cost, as well as granting wishes to children battling childhood cancer." - Wigs and Wishes

