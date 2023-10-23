Who wore it better: Spadea or Lloyd the Llama?

Another weekend, another "two working days till Monday". I love it.

The opportunity to crisscross New Jersey and meet thousands of people at street fairs, car shows, rallies, and door-to-door has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional life.

As you know, in addition to all the political activities, I take a good share of time out to support great charities. On Saturday night I was honored to return as the emcee for the "Wigs and Wishes" annual gala at the Rivers Casino in Philadelphia.

My friend Martino Cartier joined me on air to discuss the event and the importance of the charity dedicated to helping women and children fight terrible diseases.

It's not often that you can say you shared a stage with Paula Abdul and a Llama. But, there I was, and for a very important cause.

So please help the cause if you're able, the staff is all volunteers so the money is going to the courageous women and children battling for their lives.

On a side note, I thought it was interesting that the Llama showed up in a tux as well.

So here it goes, who wore it better?

Wigs and Wishes' next event is a fun Halloween event at Zoo Hoo. More information can be found HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

