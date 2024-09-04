How you can help NJ kids and women battling cancer

Wigs and Wishes is a New Jersey charity carrying out an important mission of helping women and kids battling cancer. My good friend Martino Cartier, a stylist, salon owner, and TV personality, started the group in 1998.

His mission was to join with saloons across the country to provide women who lost their hair in the battle with cancer a wig to help them restore self-esteem and feel whole again. In 2012, he expanded the mission to provide kids with cancer an opportunity to have a wish granted.

If you know Martino, you know he is a smart, kind, energetic leader who loves people and values our community.

His farm in South Jersey is home to many animals and he opens the doors to kids from all over the region every year to provide them with an incredible holiday experience.

You may remember that for the past couple of years, I've been honored to serve as the emcee for the annual event that helps raise the funds critical for the mission. This year I'm happy to announce I'll be co-hosting with my friend Martino at the annual Gala being held at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

Please join us for this important event. Every ticket comes with a FREE additional ticket to the Hard Rocks "Gimme Gimme Disco" which is the biggest dance party in America.

The party starts immediately after the Gala ends. Get ready for an awesome night.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

