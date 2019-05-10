Why was an Old Bridge home firebombed?

OLD BRIDGE — A family said it was shaken out of a sound sleep early Thursday when someone threw a Molotov cocktail at their home that singed the driveway and destroyed a new car.

The one family member who wasn't asleep at the time of the incident, Andrew Calco Jr., told News 12 New Jersey he was watching TV at 1:30 a.m. when he noticed a glow and popping noises coming from the driveway. Their neighbor's doorbell video caught the incident which showed someone running down the driveway after the fire broke out.

The fire also caused damage to the garage door and melted some of the home's siding as the car, a Chevrolet Malibu, became engulfed in flames, the family told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Julia Calco told the news outlet their family doesn't have any "enemies." Son Nick Calco, 17, told them he believes it was a random act.

Old Bridge police Captain Joe Mandola told New Jersey 101.5 they are investigating the incident.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5