To listen to Dave Gettleman's conference call Monday you would think that the Giants will select an offensive tackle in next Thursday's NFL draft. Don't believe everything you hear, especially from an NFL general manager the week before the draft.

While Gettleman did say that primarily going defense in free agency was done with the depth of the tackle class in mind, what I'm hearing is that they can get a tackle later in the draft. Who I'm thinking they should take first with the fourth pick in the draft if he's on the board and who could be the centerpiece of the defense is Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. I'm not the only one.

Mel Kiper on his mock draft says, by way of nj.com:

"The Giants should take an offensive tackle with one of their first two picks, but I wouldn’t pass on Simmons, who has rare athleticism and versatility. Stick him at outside linebacker and let him chase down ball carriers, rush the passer and cover tight ends. Simmons never has to leave the field. New coach Joe Judge will love him."

CBS Sports Pete Prisco and Ryan Wilson also agree with selecting Simmons.

According to Jay Glazer, Gettleman is essentially in a "prove it" year with the Giants. The way to do that is to restore the Giants defense to the days when it was a "DEEEEEFENSE" Simmons can do that. He's a Swiss Army knife that you can plug in anywhere on the field who will make everyone better.

While there are four offensive tackles who could possibly be selected with the fourth overall pick; Andrew Thomas out of Georgia, Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa, Louisville's Mekhi Becton and Alabamas Jedrick Wills Jr., there is only one defensive centerpiece and that's Isaiah Simmons.

In a perfect world, the Giants could trade back a few notches with a quarterback-needy team and still get him. In a more perfect world, and I wouldn't be surprised if it happened, I could see the Giants using the 36th pick to try to move back into the first round like they did last year to get DeAndre Baker and taking a tackle or perhaps Michigan center Caesar Ruiz.

As for selecting a tackle, the Giants have needed to fix the offensive line since Gettleman got here and the only offensive tackle he's selected since then has been George Asafo-Adjei out of Kentucky. Granted he did give a kings ransom to Nate Solder who hasn't lived up to it and will still be playing left tackle when the season starts no matter who the Giants select. I say select Simmons.

