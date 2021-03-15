Why some people still have their Christmas lights up in NJ

Walking through my neighborhood the other night I noticed more than a handful of people still had Christmas lights and even Christmas trees lit up in their houses. It's mid-March for Santa's sake, what could possibly be the reason? As you may recall, people started putting their Christmas lights back up at the end of March 2020 just to spread a little cheer and add a little light to a very dark time in our history. No one knew how long it would be until we got to go out and move about freely. Well, it was a lot longer than a lot of those people probably could have imagined last year and many people are still hunkered down.

Dennis Malloy photo

But there's another important reason why people leave their holiday lights and decoration up. So many people have family that have moved away from New Jersey and with travel still risky, in the eyes of so many, they hold off taking them down, 'til family can get back home to the Garden State. I have two kids who live out of town and only one made it back for the holidays. Some people have kids in the military and wait until they get leave, before taking them down. With so many of our loved ones fleeing New Jersey, you may see more and more of this trend in the years to come. I only ask one favor, will the last ones to leave New Jersey please turn off the Christmas lights!?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.