This is one of those stories I’d like to have hard numbers on. Is someone just trying to invent news or are a significant number of people actually putting their Christmas lights back up in response to coronavirus doldrums? That’s the call put forth on social media and if the Lacey Township Chatter Facebook group is any indication a lot of people love the idea.

The point is these are unsettling times. If you’re going to be stuck at home might as well have your house look pretty. They posit it will add a bit of cheer to this tense coronavirus atmosphere. Some are even pointing out it offers a way to get the family out of the house and have something to do; drive around and look at neighborhood lights from the safe, social distancing confines of your car.

May I be the Grinch who stole faux Christmas for a second?

I don’t fault anyone for doing this or for feeling happy seeing this. Yet to me it would feel hollow. I will know it’s not really Christmas. This should be over by Christmas and I think how that time of year can be like a beacon to look forward to. The light at the end of the tunnel. To decorate now would, to me, take away from the true holiday once it’s here. I suppose I don’t want to end up associating Christmas lights with such a dark time.

Also, I’m probably too self-conscious to be the first in my neighborhood to drag the lights out of the garage and start hanging them. I’ll have it in my head that no one on my street will have heard anything about this movement and they’ll simply think I’ve lost my mind like Jack Torrance in The Shining.

Hey, I’m sorry I see it differently. I won’t fault a single person who does this and maybe it would cheer a lot of people up. This Debbie Downer is going to sit out.

Merry faux Christmas.

More from New Jersey 101.5