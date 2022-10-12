Why so many longtime NJ restaurants are closing (Opinion)

You already know about spots like The Avon Pavillion in Avon-by-the-sea, The Inkwell in Long Branch and a list of others at the shore or inland closing down.

The reason is big government. Big government's hand in keeping places like these from maintaining, flourishing, or even starting up.

Small mom-and-pop places don't stand a chance.

Some of the higher-end restaurants can be taken over by bigger restaurant groups that own five, six, or a dozen places, but the small individually owned places don't have a chance in New Jersey.

Labor and product costs are huge factors right now.

Whatever small business you want to think of is struggling to find anyone to work, even at today's inflated labor costs.

Once the government shut places down during COVID and the federal government started printing money, the ball started rolling.

Now it's nearly impossible to keep up.

Two years ago, restaurants might pay a hostess $10 an hour and a dishwasher $8 per hour.

Now it's up to $17 for a hostess and $16 for someone to wash dishes.

New Jersey's rising minimum wage enacted into law two years ago is one culprit, but the product cost is on the federal government.

With domestic oil production down significantly from two years ago, fuel costs have skyrocketed and that affects the price of everything.

It's one of the main reasons for inflation at a 40-year high, along with the devaluation of the dollar due to printing paper money that isn't worth as much.

So, while we all gripe about the cost of food, gas or going out for a cup of coffee or dinner, just know that it's not your neighborhood deli or restaurant owner being greedy.

IT'S YOUR GOVERNMENT THAT CAUSED IT.

They keep promising more goodies and writing checks they can't cash to get re-elected.

Well, there is an election coming up. Please vote responsibly.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

